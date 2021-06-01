Foula hopes fund money will help keep turbine blades turning

Sunset over Foula.

Foula’s electricity trust will use community benefit cash to gather evidence it hopes will mean its turbine can be left running throughout the bird-breeding season.

The organisation is due to receive over £2,000 grant money to help carry out a far-reaching survey.

It hopes evidence it gathers will show the turbine can continue to turn without impacting on the protected SSSI species in the isle.

The £2,055 grant is just one of those that have been awarded by the Shetland Community Benefit Fund.

Fair Isle Development Company is to receive £1,500 which will help buy a bowser and trailer to help deliver fuel around the island.

Meanwhile, £500 is going to the Unst Partnership for its community skip scheme.

Also in Unst, the charity Wild Skies Shetland is due to receive £500 to help cover the costs of a short film.

Nearly £11,000 will be used by Lunnasting Public Hall to replace firedoors and repair blockwork.

Other grants have gone to the Papa Stour History and Community Group, the Voxter Centre and the South Mainland “Kindergym”.