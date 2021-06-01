News

Fundraising teen completes 16 half-marathons in May

Ryan Nicolson 1 hour 32 min ago 0
Brynn Hauxwell with his younger sister, Faith. Photo: Breaking Down Barriers with Brynn.

Yell teenager Brynn Hauxwell has completed his latest charity challenge – completing 16 half-marathons in May.

Brynn, who turned 16 in April, took on the 209-mile effort to celebrate his latest birthday.

He has raised over £1,200 for Ability Shetland in the process – more than double his original target of £500.

Brynn relies on a wheelchair to get around because he has fixed ankle contractures, and he suffered an arm injury during his challenge which hindered his progress.

But he recovered to complete the final half-marathon yesterday (Monday).

He thanked everyone who has supported him over the last month and donated to Ability Shetland.

The determined fundraiser helped raise over £8,000 for the same charity last year, and was also named ‘Young Hero’ at the Young Scot Awards.

