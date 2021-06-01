Milne Cup clash scheduled for July date

Shetland's 2019 senior inter-county squad with the Milne Cup. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland will face rivals Orkney in the senior football inter-county on Saturday, 31st July.

Shetland Football Association (SFA) president Iain Smith said the Orkney side had booked to travel up for the final weekend of July.

Both the Seafield and Gilbertson Park pitches have been booked for the match.

That comes amid uncertainty over whether the sides will be able to change at the Gilbertson Park, which is currently being used as a vaccination centre by NHS Shetland.

It is likely the match will still be played at the Gilbertson, as is traditional, with players possibly changing at Seafield before being bussed over.

Shetland are the current holders of the Milne Cup, having retained the trophy with a 1-0 victory in Kirkwall last October.

Orkney will be looking to end a 40-year wait for a win in Shetland, having last beat the blues away in 1981.