News

‘Very worrying time’ ahead for up to 600 Shetland folk still on furlough

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 24 min ago 0
‘Very worrying time’ ahead for up to 600 Shetland folk still on furlough
The restrictions of Covid-19 forced many business to close and furlough staff.

Concerns have been raised for the 600 Shetland folk still furloughed as the scheme nears its end.

The SIC’s development director Neil Grant said September was likely to be a “very worrying time for many” staff as the UK government’s support scheme drew to a close.

Mr Grant told Wednesday’s development committee meeting that by the latest official figures, 600 people were still furloughed – although that figure may have changed.

He said many organisations in Shetland would be making a decision on what to do after the end of the furlough scheme.

Mr Grant said organisations such as Business Gateway and the Local Employability Partnership had been doing important work to prepare for the end.

“There’s a really important message that anybody who has concerns should get in touch with these services,” he said. 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.