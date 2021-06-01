‘Very worrying time’ ahead for up to 600 Shetland folk still on furlough

The restrictions of Covid-19 forced many business to close and furlough staff.

Concerns have been raised for the 600 Shetland folk still furloughed as the scheme nears its end.

The SIC’s development director Neil Grant said September was likely to be a “very worrying time for many” staff as the UK government’s support scheme drew to a close.

Mr Grant told Wednesday’s development committee meeting that by the latest official figures, 600 people were still furloughed – although that figure may have changed.

He said many organisations in Shetland would be making a decision on what to do after the end of the furlough scheme.

Mr Grant said organisations such as Business Gateway and the Local Employability Partnership had been doing important work to prepare for the end.

“There’s a really important message that anybody who has concerns should get in touch with these services,” he said.