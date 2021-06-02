Film celebrating lifeboat communities to premiere at Mareel

The Severn class lifeboat in action. Photo: RNLI/Harrison Bates

A new film featuring archive footage and celebrating RNLI communities in Scotland will premiere at Mareel later this month.

Launch! On the Sea with Scotland’s Lifeboats kicks-off its tour of the country with an opening screening at the Lerwick cinema on Sunday, 20th June.

Both Lerwick and Aith’s RNLI crews feature in the film, which is partially soundtracked by Jenny Sturgeon.

Directed, researched and edited by Shona Thomson in a co-production with Screen Argyll, the film has been two years in the making with unprecedented access to the RNLI’s own archives.

Film footage of lifeboats from the 1920s sourced from the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive is woven with 1960s colour promotional films and breath-taking digital video captured by RNLI crews’ 21st century helmet cameras whilst out on the wild sea.