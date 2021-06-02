Ministers still to discuss air traffic control impact assessment findings from March

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Scottish ministers have still not discussed an impact assessment report on the controversial proposal to centralise air traffic control.

The “damning” report over Highlands and Islands Airports Limited’s proposal to centralise the service to Inverness was published in March.

Transport minister Graeme Dey said they had not yet got round to discussing it.

The impact assessment found a series of serious negative impacts for Shetland, ranging from job losses to side effects for the local economy. No positive impacts were noted.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart said: “Modernisation needs to happen – but not like this. The current proposals have drawn criticism from the very start.

“It’s beyond belief that Hial and the Scottish government are pushing ahead with such determination, in the face of such comprehensive concern from across the board. It’s an insult to the community.

“There is no way it can be said that this plan is in the best interests of islanders.”