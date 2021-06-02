News

SNP MSP due to make first visit to isles

11 hours 44 min ago 0
SNP MSP due to make first visit to isles

The new list MSP for the Highlands and Islands is due to visit the isles next week.

Emma Roddick says she will head “straight to Shetland from Edinburgh” after parliamentary business concludes.

She says she will meet council leaders as well as Shetland Women’s Aid.

Her visit will come ahead of an event organised by the Shetland SNP branch encouraging people to stand in next year’s SIC elections.

Last month South Mainland councillor Robbie McGregor, an SNP member, said he would be encouraging as many people as possible to stand for the SIC.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.