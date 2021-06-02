SNP MSP due to make first visit to isles

The new list MSP for the Highlands and Islands is due to visit the isles next week.

Emma Roddick says she will head “straight to Shetland from Edinburgh” after parliamentary business concludes.

She says she will meet council leaders as well as Shetland Women’s Aid.

Her visit will come ahead of an event organised by the Shetland SNP branch encouraging people to stand in next year’s SIC elections.

Last month South Mainland councillor Robbie McGregor, an SNP member, said he would be encouraging as many people as possible to stand for the SIC.