Charitable trust makes £148 million gain on investments

The Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) made a £148 million gain on their investments in the financial year to March 2021 – despite the difficulties posed by the Covid pandemic.

The return was almost £130 million more than the trust expected to make last year, having initially budgeted for just £18.4 million.

The charitable trust’s investments significantly outperformed their expectations in the latest financial year.

That left the SCT’s investment pot sitting at just over £454 million at the end of March.

SCT chairman Andrew Cooper described the boost as “outstanding”.

“To add nearly £150m to the trust in one year is outstanding by any yardstick.

“We are always conscious that it’s the longer-term return that matters and fortunes can dip just as quickly.

“But it’s reassuring for the community’s future that we have strong reserves in place to cope with the social challenges of uncertain times ahead.”