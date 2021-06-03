News

First coronavirus case since April recorded

9 hours 23 min ago 0
First coronavirus case since April recorded

A new Covid case was confirmed in Shetland today – the first since April.

NHS Shetland said the case was linked to travel and other cases on the UK mainland.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw stressed that, even though the isles are due to move to level zero restrictions on Saturday, Shetland was still at risk of an outbreak.

A “rigorous” process of identifying and isolating contacts was now underway, she said.

That follows the news that several of Whalsay’s football players are in self-isolation.

Dr Laidlaw said that the new case showed that even though the vaccination programme had seen great uptake rates, Covid had “not gone away” and folk were “still at risk”.

“But with rigorous contact tracing, increased testing and isolation, combined with our high vaccination uptake, we are in a good position to contain the virus and limit spread within the community.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.