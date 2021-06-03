News

‘Great progress’ being made on Voe soft play area – but no opening date yet

8 hours 24 min ago 0
The team behind a new soft play area and cafe in Voe are making “great progress”.

Director Sarah Manson said there was still “a lot of work to do” before they could settle on a definitive opening date, but said the renovation of the old Olnafirth primary school was progressing well.

She added: “We were hoping to be open the beginning of the holidays, but as you can imagine everything takes longer than you think to organise – especially with Covid restrictions just being lifted and us having problems getting building materials.”

The development was granted planning permission in February, and it is hoped that children could be playing in the new facility over the summer months.

Mrs Manson said the Voe soft play centre was going to be “so much better than we first thought”, adding: “We have made a lot of extra work for ourselves by finishing things to a much higher standard.”

