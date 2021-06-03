News

Manson Cup final off after Whalsay players go into self-isolation

1 hour 24 min ago 0
Manson Cup final off after Whalsay players go into self-isolation
Whalsay played Delting on Monday night. "Quite a few" of their players are now in self-isolation. Photo: Brian Gray

Tomorrow’s Manson Cup final between Ness and Whalsay has been cancelled after a suspected Covid outbreak in the Whalsay side.

Shetland Football Association (SFA) president Iain Smith confirmed on Thursday morning that “quite a few” of the Whalsay players were having to self-isolate after coming into contact with a suspected Covid case.

Whalsay played Delting on Monday night, and their reserve side faced Bressay on Wednesday, meaning all four sides will not be able to play sport for two weeks, Mr Smith said.

Players from Delting and Bressay have been advised to take tests as a precaution.

“I want to do the right thing,” he said this morning.

“I would rather have one or two people saying it was an over-reaction.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.