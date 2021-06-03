Manson Cup final off after Whalsay players go into self-isolation

Whalsay played Delting on Monday night. "Quite a few" of their players are now in self-isolation. Photo: Brian Gray

Tomorrow’s Manson Cup final between Ness and Whalsay has been cancelled after a suspected Covid outbreak in the Whalsay side.

Shetland Football Association (SFA) president Iain Smith confirmed on Thursday morning that “quite a few” of the Whalsay players were having to self-isolate after coming into contact with a suspected Covid case.

Whalsay played Delting on Monday night, and their reserve side faced Bressay on Wednesday, meaning all four sides will not be able to play sport for two weeks, Mr Smith said.

Players from Delting and Bressay have been advised to take tests as a precaution.

“I want to do the right thing,” he said this morning.

“I would rather have one or two people saying it was an over-reaction.”