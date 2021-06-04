Concerns day care service users being ‘left behind’ amid easing of restrictions

Fears have been raised that day care service users are being “left behind” amid the gradual easing of restrictions.

Shetland integration joint board’s depute chief Jo Robinson said the remobilisation of day services was an area “we are really concerned about”.

Ms Robinson told Thursday’s IJB meeting that service providers were still working with guidance which includes “really strict” physical distancing requirements.

“It means we are really limited in terms of the number of people who can meet up in a room together,” she said.

Ms Robinson said all relevant officers of the IJB had been holding discussions with the Scottish government regarding the next set of guidelines.

“Because we do have concerns that this group of people are being left behind,” she added.

Ms Robinson’s comments were made in response to questions from board member Jane Haswell, who had asked how the reopening of day care services was being considered as part of NHS Shetland’s wider “remobilisation” plan.

Ms Haswell said she had been hearing about high demand for these services.

Following the explanation, Ms Haswell said she was pleased the IJB had been able to hear the concerns.

Similar concerns had been raised in Shetland last July, as day care services were among the last to reopen during the first major easing of restrictions.

At the time, Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart had called for clearer guidance to help families get the support they needed following months of caring for adults with complex needs.

Ms Wishart had also said families felt “left behind”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at the time she would investigate why the reopening of services appeared to have stalled.