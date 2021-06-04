News

Delting and Whalsay players go into isolation after positive test

10 hours 58 min ago 0
Delting and Whalsay players go into isolation after positive test

A player who played in Monday’s match between Delting and Whalsay has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email sent by NHS Shetland to both clubs.

It is believed to be a player in the Whalsay side.

Both sets of players have been asked to self-isolate immediately following Thursday night’s update.

And they have been told that even if they return a negative test result, they will still have to isolate because they will be treated as a “close contact” of the new case.

Shetland Football Association (SFA) president Iain Smith said yesterday that Bressay would not be able to play for two weeks because they faced Whalsay B on Wednesday.

But Bressay have since been told that their fixtures and training can go ahead as planned.

That will only change if any Bressay players are contacted by track and trace or test positive.

The news will increase fears of an outbreak in the isles, particularly as Shetland prepares to enter level zero tomorrow.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.