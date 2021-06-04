Delting and Whalsay players go into isolation after positive test

A player who played in Monday’s match between Delting and Whalsay has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email sent by NHS Shetland to both clubs.

It is believed to be a player in the Whalsay side.

Both sets of players have been asked to self-isolate immediately following Thursday night’s update.

And they have been told that even if they return a negative test result, they will still have to isolate because they will be treated as a “close contact” of the new case.

Shetland Football Association (SFA) president Iain Smith said yesterday that Bressay would not be able to play for two weeks because they faced Whalsay B on Wednesday.

But Bressay have since been told that their fixtures and training can go ahead as planned.

That will only change if any Bressay players are contacted by track and trace or test positive.

The news will increase fears of an outbreak in the isles, particularly as Shetland prepares to enter level zero tomorrow.