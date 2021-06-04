In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 4th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- A new Covid case has left “quite a few” Whalsay footballers in self-isolation, and will mean four teams will need to miss two weeks of action.
- A Syrian man who moved to Shetland several years ago has spoken out about the racist abuse he has received since.
- Councillors have heard that housing repairs on SIC homes are way behind schedule.
- There is a four-page ‘Business Quarter’ feature, focusing on local businesses and how they are recovering from the Covid pandemic.
- SPORT – Match reports from the Parish Cup, as well as the junior and senior football leagues, hockey, bowls and athletics.
- Wendy Inkster from Burra Bears speaks about the ‘Tracks of My Life’, while swimmer Adam Millar takes ‘A Sporting Chance’.
