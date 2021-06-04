Pub, leisure centre and golf clubhouse shut in Whalsay as more cases expected

Symbister Harbour in Whalsay. Photo: John Coutts

The Whalsay Boating Club, leisure centre and golf clubhouse have closed due to a suspected outbreak in the isle.

One new Covid case was recorded on Thursday, but that total is expected to rise after NHS Shetland emailed Delting and Whalsay football clubs on Thursday night to say a footballer from one of the teams had also tested positive.

The Whalsay Leisure Centre has been closed by the Shetland Recreation Trust (SRT), because a number of staff have been contacted by track and trace.

SRT chief executive Steven Laidlaw said the centre would be initially closed until Monday.

“At the moment we cannot work out a date when staff will be clear to resume duties but this will become clearer today and tomorrow as there’s mass testing happening on the island today.”

The leisure centre will be deep cleaned, Mr Laidlaw said.

Whalsay Boating Club announced on Facebook on Thursday night that they would be “closed till further notice”.

And on Friday morning, the Whalsay Golf Club said the clubhouse would be shut too.

Players can still play on the golf course, however, with social distancing rules applied.