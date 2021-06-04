Life in Shetland News

Teenage fundraiser earns parliamentary praise for half-marathon effort

8 hours 58 min ago 0
Brynn Hauxwell with his younger sister, Faith. Photo: Breaking Down Barriers with Brynn.

Charity fundraiser Brynn Hauxwell was congratulated in Holyrood this week after his latest marathon effort.

Brynn, 16, completed 16 half-marathons in May to coincide with his latest birthday and to raise money for Ability Shetland.

Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston raised a motion in the Scottish parliament to highlight Brynn’s achievement.

“It’s really inspiring to see young people like Brynn taking on challenges like this and being so successful,” Mr Halcro Johnston said.

“He has every right to be proud of his exceptional performance which must have required a considerable amount of grit and determination.

“This certainly wasn’t Brynn’s first challenge, and I doubt it’ll be the last.”

Brynn raised more than £1,200 for the charity last month, more than double his initial target of £500.

