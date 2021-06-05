News

Controlled explosion blows legs off Ninian Northern oil platform at Dales Voe

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 48 min ago 0
A drone image of the Ninian Norther platform.

A loud explosion could be heard as the legs were blown off the top structure of a giant oil platform as part of its decommissioning.

The Ninian Northern has been left in a crumpled heap of twisted metal after the controlled explosion at Dales Voe earlier today.

The 14,200-tonne installation had been removed from its site, 100 miles north-east of Shetland, last summer and taken into Lerwick by Pioneering Spirt, one of the world’s biggest ships. 

The dismantling at Dales Voe has created a number of jobs and is hoped to recycle up to 97 per cent of the materials. 

The platform was installed in 1978 and started producing in 1980, reaching a peak of 90,000 barrels a day.

