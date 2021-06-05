News

New Covid-19 case confirmed as Whalsay cluster continues to spread

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 52 min ago 0
One new Covid-19 case has been confirmed in today’s official figures. 

The new case brings Shetland’s total since the start of the pandemic to 240.

NHS Shetland said previously it was expecting more cases over the weekend connected with the cluster of cases in Whalsay. 

The first case in the cluster was reported on Thursday, followed by a further two yesterday (Friday).

NHS Shetland said on Friday 100 people were self-isolating in Whalsay.

Contact tracers have urged people to be forthcoming with the full extent of their contacts to help get ahead of the cluster.

Twitter

