News

Public toilets to open longer with the return of shower facilities

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 39 min ago 0
Public toilets to open longer with the return of shower facilities
The Harbour House public toilets. Photo: SIC.

Public toilets are opening for longer hours next week – with shower facilities also available for the first time since the pandemic began.

The SIC has announced that from Monday, the Harbour House toilets in Lerwick will open from 8am-9pm seven days a week. 

The Harbour Hourse shower facilities at the same location are also being re-opened.

Users are asked to bring their own towels if possible, although towels will available to hire, which will be quarantined for 48 hours before being washed.

The toilets at the Knab are also being re-opened from 8am-8pm daily, following an enhanced cleaning schedule as with all other public toilets in Shetland.

Public toilets outside Lerwick are normally open 24 hours a day.

However, the pandemic had forced their closure. 

Visit the council’s website for more details.  have remained open since the start of the pandemic. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.