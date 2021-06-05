Public toilets to open longer with the return of shower facilities

The Harbour House public toilets. Photo: SIC.

Public toilets are opening for longer hours next week – with shower facilities also available for the first time since the pandemic began.

The SIC has announced that from Monday, the Harbour House toilets in Lerwick will open from 8am-9pm seven days a week.

The Harbour Hourse shower facilities at the same location are also being re-opened.

Users are asked to bring their own towels if possible, although towels will available to hire, which will be quarantined for 48 hours before being washed.

The toilets at the Knab are also being re-opened from 8am-8pm daily, following an enhanced cleaning schedule as with all other public toilets in Shetland.

Public toilets outside Lerwick are normally open 24 hours a day.

However, the pandemic had forced their closure.

Visit the council’s website for more details. have remained open since the start of the pandemic.