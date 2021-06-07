News

Broken glass left buried at Sands of Sound beach

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 7 min ago 0
Broken glass left buried at Sands of Sound beach

Broken glass is being left buried at the Sands of Sound beach in Lerwick on purpose, a meeting of Lerwick Community Council has heard.

Member Damien Ristori said he had been warned of the issue by a resident, who had also raised the issue with Shetland Islands Council’s environmental health department.

Chairman Jim Anderson said leaving glass behind on purpose was “despicable”.

He suggested contacting the land owner to see if a warning sign might be put up.

Fellow community councillor John Fraser called on visitors to the beach to “leave nothing but their footprints”.

His Lerwick South colleague Peter Campbell said he had also spoken to environmental health.

“There had been a suggestion that some individuals were prepared to go and clean it up,” he said.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.