Broken glass left buried at Sands of Sound beach

Broken glass is being left buried at the Sands of Sound beach in Lerwick on purpose, a meeting of Lerwick Community Council has heard.

Member Damien Ristori said he had been warned of the issue by a resident, who had also raised the issue with Shetland Islands Council’s environmental health department.

Chairman Jim Anderson said leaving glass behind on purpose was “despicable”.

He suggested contacting the land owner to see if a warning sign might be put up.

Fellow community councillor John Fraser called on visitors to the beach to “leave nothing but their footprints”.

His Lerwick South colleague Peter Campbell said he had also spoken to environmental health.

“There had been a suggestion that some individuals were prepared to go and clean it up,” he said.