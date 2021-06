A 1935 Bentley 3.5 Derby

A comeback is being planned for Shetland’s Classic Motor Show – in one year’s time.

The event was one of the early victims of the coronavirus pandemic last year, being among the first attractions to cancel when Covid hit.

But organisers say they are excited to announce the show will take place on 4th and 5th June 2022 at the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

That will be subject to any restrictions in place at that time.