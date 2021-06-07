Consultation still open on overhead line proposals

Energy giant SSEN has insisted the door remains open to those keen to share their views on plans to provide connections to three windfarm projects.

It follows concerns large sections of overhead line, as well as underground cable, could emerge in parts of the isles as plans to develop the new 132kV transmission network progress.

SSEN wants to link Energy Isles and Beaw Field windfarms in Yell and the Mossy Hill development west of Lerwick.

Virtual consultation sessions were held last week.

But the energy giant has pointed to an online portal remaining open until 25th June.

Project manager Steven McMillan said: “We would like to thank everyone who provided their feedback during our consultation events, these comments will be essential in the next stage of the project’s development.

“As a responsible developer, we are keen to continue to work closely with the local community to identify onshore and offshore routes for these new connections. So, we encourage anyone who might be interested in our proposals to visit the webpage, to view our plans and share their feedback.”