Covid restrictions still posing ‘serious impact’ on day services

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 59 min ago 0
Integration Joint Board chairwoman Emma Macdonald. Photo: SIC.

Continuing Covid restrictions are having a “serious impact” on day services and short breaks for adults, the SIC has warned.

Despite Shetland moving to level zero on Saturday, the ongoing physical distancing rules are also impacting on short breaks for adults.

Day services at Eric Gray Seafield, and short break and respite at Newcraigielea for adults with learning disabilities and autism are still under restrictions which continue to limit service delivery. 

Shetland Integration Joint Board chairwoman Emma Macdonald said: “We are aware that service users and their families are under pressure. 

“The continued need, in particular, to maintain two metre distancing is a real barrier to a return to more normal services, as it limits the number of people who can physically get together.

 “It must be very difficult to see the wider community move to less stringent restrictions while the government’s guidance continues to have an impact on these services, and we are hopeful that that can change before too long.

 “In the meantime, however, we do understand the pressure some families are under, and our staff are working closely with them to understand their circumstances and what we can do to help. 

“This is a difficult time for everyone, and I’d like to commend staff, service users and their families for their continued patience.

TAGS
