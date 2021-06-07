Firefighters’ windfarm visit scoops a further £500 for Shetland Brew and Crew fundraiser

Ewan Anderson and James Tulloch are presented with cheques by Andrea Laurenson of SSE Renewables and Ryan Maclean of RJ McLeod.

Firefighters picked up a further £500 towards their fundraising efforts supporting colleagues’ wellbeing when they called in at the Viking Energy windfarm.

James Tulloch and Ewan Anderson stopped off at the windfarm’s main Sandwater compound on Thursday as part of the Shetland Brew with a Crew challenge.

The initiative, which aims to raise £2,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity, will see crew members walk the length of Shetland weighed down by their 20kg breathing apparatus.

Setting off on 4th May, which was International Firefighters’ Day, the fundraisers will trek to each of the 14 Shetland fire stations, covering 190 miles, from the most northerly in Unst to Fair Isle.

The crew are also stopping off at schools along the way.

During Thursday’s visit to Sandwater, they were presented with £250 cheques each from SSE Renewables and contactor RJ McLeod.

Wind farm workers, who were on a routine safety stand-down at the time, joined the welcome party.

Other fundraisers taking part in the challenge in support of fire and rescue personnel, include the ambulance, police, coastguard and life boat services.

