Long overdue library book finally makes its way back to the isles

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 45 min ago 0
The long overdue book in question. Photo: Bungay Community Library.

A book borrowed from Shetland Library has finally made its way back there – 38 years after it was last taken out.

The dog-eared copy of To Sea in a Sieve by Peter Bull should have been returned on 12th July 1983.

Last year The Shetland Times reported it had turned up at a library in Suffolk.

Now, the book has finally arrived back home, having been personally escorted by staff from the Bungay Community Library.

Support services librarian Catherine Jaromson said she was delighted the book had made the 750 mile journey to the isles.

“It’s quite aged, as you would expect,” she said.

“It was due back on 12th July 1983 – which pre-dates myself.”

She added: “It’s always nice to have these little treasures coming up in the most unlikely of places.”

The book turned up after a woman in Suffolk discovered it during a house clearance.

