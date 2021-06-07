News

Outline case to improve ‘death trap’ Levenwick road approved

2 hours 14 min ago 0
Outline case to improve ‘death trap’ Levenwick road approved
The road at Levenwick. Photo: Google Maps.

Councillors have approved an outline case to improve the safety of the A970 road at Levenwick, which was described by one member as a “death trap”.

Members heard that around £3.3 million will be needed for the work on the road, which is the SIC’s top road priority after the already-approved Cullivoe road.

Shetland South councillor Allison Duncan described the section of road as a “death trap”.

And he said a shaken constituent had phoned him just this morning to say she had witnessed a near crash between a cyclist and a 4×4.

“This just could have been one more accident on this road. Thank goodness it didn’t happen,” he said.

While councillors praised the project, Shetland West member Theo Smith expressed frustration that there had been no work on the Haggersta road in his own constituency.

He said he was “ashamed” that he had been unable to get that project tabled in nine years on the council.

The Levenwick outline case will go to the full SIC next week.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.