Outline case to improve ‘death trap’ Levenwick road approved

The road at Levenwick. Photo: Google Maps.

Councillors have approved an outline case to improve the safety of the A970 road at Levenwick, which was described by one member as a “death trap”.

Members heard that around £3.3 million will be needed for the work on the road, which is the SIC’s top road priority after the already-approved Cullivoe road.

Shetland South councillor Allison Duncan described the section of road as a “death trap”.

And he said a shaken constituent had phoned him just this morning to say she had witnessed a near crash between a cyclist and a 4×4.

“This just could have been one more accident on this road. Thank goodness it didn’t happen,” he said.

While councillors praised the project, Shetland West member Theo Smith expressed frustration that there had been no work on the Haggersta road in his own constituency.

He said he was “ashamed” that he had been unable to get that project tabled in nine years on the council.

The Levenwick outline case will go to the full SIC next week.