Survey seeks businesses’ views on financial help and future prospects

Businesses are being urged to give their views on the governments’ financial support during the pandemic – and their thoughts on future prospects.

Shetland Islands Council has launched the consultation to get a feel for how businesses are faring now restrictions are beginning to ease.

Development chairman Alastair Cooper said: “After an unprecedented year, and as restrictions hopefully continue to ease, this survey will help us better assess the impact of this pandemic on the Shetland economy.

“It’s important that we understand how businesses feel about their future prospects and I’d urge them to share their thoughts with us.”

The short online survey takes around five minutes to complete and responses are anonymous.

The results will be analysed to provide insights into the experiences of businesses and the barriers they faced.

Visit the website to complete the survey by Monday, 21st June 2021.

Paper copies are also available and anyone needing assistance can contact the economic development service on 01595 744940 or email economic.development@shetland.gov.uk.