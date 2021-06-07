Youngsters sought for Scottish Youth Parliament

Leighton Anderson and Jonathan Dorrat have represented Shetland in the Scottish Youth Parliament since July 2019.

Young people in Shetland are being invited to put themselves forward for election to the Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP).

National SYP elections will take place in November and the process has begun to select those will represent the views of young people across Scotland.

Two MSYPs aged 14 to 25 will be elected for each constituency across Scotland, including two for Shetland, representing young people across the country and organising campaigns on topics that matter to young people.

Shetland Islands Council’s education and families committee chairman George Smith said: “We really value the input of our current MSYPs Leighton and Jonathan who have ably represented the views of young people in Shetland on the things that matter to them.

“As we look ahead to an SYP election later this year, I’d urge anyone who has an interest in being the voice of youth in our community to consider putting themselves forward.”

In the last elections, Leighton Anderson from Dunrossness and Jonathan Dorrat from Lerwick were elected unopposed to represent Shetland and took up their roles in July 2019.

They have worked on many youth initiatives in the last two years, including local and national transport issues, youth surveys, and to connect more young people with decision makers.

Both MSYPs have also attended meetings of the SIC’s education and families committee, and contributed to discussions on topics affecting young people in Shetland.

Anyone interested should register their interest by 30th June.