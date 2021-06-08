Fears for Covid outbreak ease after third consecutive day with no new cases

Shetland has gone a third consecutive day with no new cases after last week’s Whalsay cluster.

Official figures released today (Tuesday) show Shetland’s total stands unchanged at 240.

The latest case had been identified on Friday and featured in Saturday’s official figures.

Two new cases featured in last Thursday’s; and a further one on Friday.

Concerns had been raised by NHS Shetland’s health chief Michael Dickson that some folk were not being forthcoming with the extent of their contacts, hindering efforts to track the virus.

Yesterday, however, interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw, thanked the community for its help.