Schools can decide whether pupils watch Scotland match, SIC says

Pupils may be allowed to watch Scotland’s first match of the Euro 2020 championship – but it will be up to each individual school to decide.

The Shetland Islands Council said that decisions on watching Scotland’s first match at a major tournament in 23 years during class-time would be for schools to make themselves.

The Scotland vs Czech Republic match is due to kick-off at 2pm on Monday, 14th June with primary schools open until 3pm.

The isles high schools are open until 3.45pm.