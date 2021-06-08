News Sport

Schools can decide whether pupils watch Scotland match, SIC says

Schools can decide whether pupils watch Scotland match, SIC says

Pupils may be allowed to watch Scotland’s first match of the Euro 2020 championship – but it will be up to each individual school to decide.

The Shetland Islands Council said that decisions on watching Scotland’s first match at a major tournament in 23 years during class-time would be for schools to make themselves.

The Scotland vs Czech Republic match is due to kick-off at 2pm on Monday, 14th June with primary schools open until 3pm.

The isles high schools are open until 3.45pm.

