Two thirds of Shetland adults fully vaccinated as national rollout marks six-month milestone

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 25 min ago 0
More than two thirds of Shetland’s adult population is fully vaccinated, according to official figures published today.

The latest government data – published six months after the national rollout began – shows some 12,184 Shetlanders, or 66.8 per cent of the population, have received two doses.

Some 16,671 adults have received at least one dose, equivalent to 99.1 per cent of the population, which is the highest coverage of all health boards.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the national vaccination programme, which has seen almost three quarters of the population receive one jab, had been “remarkable”.

While case numbers have risen approximately 50 per cent in the past week,  Ms Sturgeon said progress with the vaccination programme appeared to be weakening the link with serious health harms.

“At this stage we remain optimistic that vaccination will allow us to move progressively to less restrictive ways of dealing with Covid,” she said. 

