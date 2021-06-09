Dramatic video captures controlled explosion at Dales Voe
A video has shown the moment the Ninian North platform at Dales Voe had its legs blown off.
The dramatic step was taken as part of the decommissioning process of the massive structure.
A video has shown the moment the Ninian North platform at Dales Voe had its legs blown off.
The dramatic step was taken as part of the decommissioning process of the massive structure.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment