Jail for man who supplied cocaine

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A 33-year-old man was jailed for 16 months at Lerwick Sheriff Court after admitting supplying cocaine.

Darren Boxwell, of Willow-Gait, Tingwall, pleaded guilty to supplying the Class A drug on or between December 2018 and July 2019.

Defence agent Liam McAllister said it had been a “spectacular fall from grace” for his client.

The court heard that Boxwell had become involved in both the use and supply of drugs, with Mr McAllister saying his client “could not believe the sheer quantity” of drugs he himself was consuming at one stage.

Mr McAllister said Boxwell had been “full and frank” about his actions, and added he had shown the court he could “never return to his old ways”.

But Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said this had been a “lengthy operation” and there was a “considerable amount of planning” on Boxwell’s part to sell and supply the drug.

He sentenced Boxwell to 16 months in prison and granted forfeiture of items seized by police.