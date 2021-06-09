Man jailed for 200 days after ‘coercing and controlling’ ex-partner

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who submitted his ex-partner to months of coercing and controlling behaviour was jailed for 200 days at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Andrew Cross, 35, consistently messaged his ex-girlfriend threatening to kill himself if she did not continue their relationship between 1st January and 8th May 2020.

Cross also pleaded guilty to seizing her by the neck, attending her house uninvited and throwing stones at windows, threatening one of her friends, her dog and her son, and brandishing a knife.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said that Cross, of Haldane Burgess Crescent in Lerwick, had been heavily abusing drugs, and was having an extremely difficult time due to a family situation.

He also suffered from PTSD, Mr Allen said.

“The relationship certainly did the complainer no good, but it did him no good either.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said that Cross had tried to “coerce and control” his ex-partner and had shown a “fairly limited” acceptance of his guilt.

He imposed a 200 day custodial sentence on Cross and ordered him not to approach or contact, or attempt to approach or contact his ex-partner for a period of three years.