Number of furloughed workers is down by 100

Businesses in Lerwick will have been affected by the latest restrictions. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Shetland had the lowest percentage of workers on furlough across Scotland in April, the latest HMRC figures show.

Just seven per cent of the workforce – 800 out of 11,500 eligible workers – was on furlough at the end of April.

It’s 100 workers (one per cent) down from the previous month.

At the end of March, Shetland and Orkney had the joint-lowest percentage of workers supported by the coronavirus jobs retention scheme.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased across the country at the end of April, which allowed more businesses to open.

Shetland moved to level one on 17th May and level zero on 5th June.