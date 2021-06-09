Work finally begins on Croft House Museum

Croft House Museum. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Work is finally starting this week on the dilapidated roof of the Croft House Museum in Dunrossness.

There has been no thatching to the 19th century building and its mill, where the roof is beginning to fall in, for a number of years.

However, following a public outcry on social media, workers have today arrived on the site of the popular tourist attraction – which remains closed to the pubic due to Covid restrictions.

Christine Manson, from Virkie, was a part-time custodian at the museum for 20 years and said she had been trying to push Shetland Amenity Trust to sort it for years.

But she felt she finally had to speak up in public in the hope that folk would get behind the cause and something would finally get done.

The roof of the house, byre and the mill especially are in a poor condition and, when people shared photos online, some of the milder comments ranged from “an absolute disgrace” to “shameful” and “absolutely shocking”.

Councillor George Smith was contacted by constituents following Mrs Manson’s revelations and agreed to look into the issue.

He was still in discussions with officials but was able to tell The Shetland Times that following his enquiries he had been told that three days of work was starting this week.

The full story will appear in Friday’s Shetland Times.

Kerry Geddes