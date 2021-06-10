Eclipse is caught through the Shetland cloud

Partial eclipse as seen from Sumburgh Head. Photo: Chris Brown

Shetland was expected to be one of the best locations in the UK to view this morning’s partial solar eclipse, but cloud made conditions less than perfect.

Despite the weather, reader Chris Brown caught the above image from Sumburgh Head, while Mark Benheim caught this image below in Dunrossness.

Eclipse caught in Dunrossness. Photo: Mark Benheim

The eclipse took place around 10am.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the earth and the sun, causing the moon to cast its shadow over the earth.

If you have images of the event, post in the comments below on our Facebook page or send to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk.