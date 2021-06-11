News

In this week’s Shetland Times

In this week’s Shetland Times
Making hay while the sun shines at the Croft House Museum. From left: Laurence Smith, Dr Ian Tait and Scott Arthur (all Shetland Museum and Archives). Photo: Dave Donaldson

In today’s (Friday, 11th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • A reformed gambling addict talks about losing £65,000 over the course of 13 years – and overcoming his addiction.
  • The dilapidated roof of the Croft House Museum in Dunrossness has been repaired and thatched this week after a social media outcry.
  • The Brae Tartan Army spoke to The Shetland Times before they head for the Euro 2020 competition this weekend.
  • NHS Shetland say they are hopeful that a cluster of cases in Whalsay has been “contained” after five days without a case.
  • SPORT – Shetland Football Association president Iain Smith said he thought the association were “a bit too cut-throat” after they handed isolating sides Delting and Whalsay 3-0 defeats.
