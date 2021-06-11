Isles musician the star of new music label

A musician from Lerwick is among the highlights of a new record label launched by the University of the West of Scotland.

Connor Rezin – who performs under the pseudonym Between City Lights – is a one of the up-and-comers performing for Damfino Records.

The label boasts backing from the likes of Deacon Blue’s Jim Prime, and Love and Money’s Paul McGeechan, who both lecture on the university’s music programmes.

It will be run by students, and is specifically designed to provide a platform for new emerging talent.

Damfino is to release a compilation album, showcasing a mix of artists based across Scotland.