Pair of Shetland heroes receive BEM award

Nicola Stove BEM

Two islanders who have offered help and assistance to residents above and beyond their calling have been recognised with a British Empire Medal awarded at a town hall ceremony this morning.

The ceremony, led by Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter, recognised Nicola Stove and Willie Henderson for their work in various fields with charity and community organisations, after their awards were announced as part of the Queen’s New Years honors list. .

Ms Stove, a Red Cross employee, was singled out for her work in the housing sector finding homes for people during the pandemic.

Ms Stove, who described her work over the past 15 months as “putting out fires” initially thought the notification of the award was a scam.

She said: “It was really challenging throughout March, April and May.”

Mr Henderson was awarded his BEM for five decades of work on the isles including volunteering at the hospital.

Willie Henderson BEM

Asked to pinpoint one standout moment, Mr Henderson said “there were too many” and was going to celebrate with his family.

A full report will appear in next week’s paper out on Friday, 18th June.