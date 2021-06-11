News

Shetland Soap Company chosen to feature in ‘Pull Up’ initiative

Shetland Soap Company is gaining special recognition for its promotion of inclusivity.

The social enterprise has been chosen to feature on “inclusivity influencer” Jules Von Hep’s ‘Pull Up Program’ on Sunday.

The aim is to use Von Hep’s large social media platform to showcase small businesses with inclusivity at the heart of what they do.

It has afforded Shetland Soap Company the chance to take over Von Hep’s Instagram page for the entire day.

The social enterprise will be sharing videos on his stories and running Instagram live events.

Shetland Soap Company business manager Sarah Jackson said: “We were absolutely delighted when Jules Von Hep got in touch to say he’d chosen us for the programme.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to tell the Shetland Soap Company story and showcase our products, all of which are handmade by our participants, using sustainable packaging ingredients, to his 74,000 followers.”

