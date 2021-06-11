News

Vaccine shuttle bus timetable is confirmed

6 hours 51 min ago 0
Vaccine shuttle bus timetable is confirmed
Covic vaccination. Photo: Dave Donaldson

With the continuation of vaccination appointments in June and July, the shuttle bus timetable has been confirmed by Shetland Islands Council.

Shuttle buses are expected to leave the Viking Bus Station in Lerwick every 15 minutes at 10, 25, 40 and 55 minutes past each hour, for the vaccination centre at the Independent Living Centre at Gremista.

The free bus service will operate from Saturday 19th June in line with the centre’s opening times.

The buses can also be hailed from bus stops at Bolts, The Shetland Hotel and JRJ, en route to the Independent Living Centre.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.