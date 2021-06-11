Vaccine shuttle bus timetable is confirmed

Covic vaccination. Photo: Dave Donaldson

With the continuation of vaccination appointments in June and July, the shuttle bus timetable has been confirmed by Shetland Islands Council.

Shuttle buses are expected to leave the Viking Bus Station in Lerwick every 15 minutes at 10, 25, 40 and 55 minutes past each hour, for the vaccination centre at the Independent Living Centre at Gremista.

The free bus service will operate from Saturday 19th June in line with the centre’s opening times.

The buses can also be hailed from bus stops at Bolts, The Shetland Hotel and JRJ, en route to the Independent Living Centre.