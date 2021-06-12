Life in Shetland News

Crowds gather for family fun day in Scalloway

Today might well be the day the teddy bears have their picnic, but there were plenty of other folk who turned up for the Scalloway Youth Centre’s Big Lunch.

The event has made a welcome return to the village, marking what is hoped will be a sign of normal life returning due to the easing of restrictions.

Organisers staged a teddy bear theme for the day, which also included raffles and stories in what promised to be a fun-filled time for all the family.

