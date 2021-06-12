Fundraising run will help MS sufferer fund far-reaching stem cell treatment in Mexico

And they’re off….

An 83 mile fundraising run has begun from Norwick Beach in Unst.

It’s part of a major effort to help MS sufferer Louise Herbert, who is originally from Lerwick, receive potentially life-changing stem cell treatment in Mexico next year.

Her sister Frances Tait has organised a relay run from Unst to Sumburgh with five of her friends.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page has been set up here.