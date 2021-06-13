Headlines News

Parents urged to warn children of dangers of alcohol after antisocial behaviour

An appeal is being made for parents to keep a check on their children following an incident of antisocial behaviour in Lerwick on Saturday night – which involved broken bottles being left behind.

The plea has come from Police Scotland after officers were told of a group of young people gathering on a beach close to Leog Lane shortly before midnight.

On Police arrival a group of what is believed to be six youngsters made off, leaving behind alcohol and cigarettes.

Police say that, after seizing the drink and cigarettes, officers found the area littered with broken bottles and empty food packages.

They are now encouraging parents to “engage” with their children and “reinforce the dangers of consuming alcohol”.

Officers say they will be carrying out a variety of patrols in the area, and have asked people to contact them if they become aware of young people “congregating or consuming alcohol in public”.

The incident comes after Lerwick Community Council heard concerns last week about broken glass being buried at Sands of Sound Beach.

