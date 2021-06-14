Update: Coastguard responding to pleasure boat call

A suspected diver is airlifted to Clickimin Photo: Dave Donaldson

Two divers were taken to hospital after a rescue operation off the Knab, Lerwick, on Monday afternoon.

The Coastguard were called to assist following a call of an incident involving the diving vessel Valhalla.

One diver was airlifted to the Gilbert Bain Hospital by th Coastguard helicopter while another was taken ashore by the vessel and transported by ambulance.

Police chief inspector Paul Daley said: “Around 4.30pm we received a report of two divers in difficulty off the island of Bressay, Shetland.

“We are working with our emergency services partners and enquiries are at an early stage.”

No further information is currently available from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.