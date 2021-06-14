Scotland fans prepare for first competition appearance in 23 years

From left: Scott Wylie and Keith Lindsay. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Fans queued outside the Marlex on Monday afternoon in anticipation of the Scotland men’s sides first match of the European Championships.

Actor Stephen McCole and Alec Newman were two of the first on the scene, and both predicted a 2-1 victory for the Scots over Monday’s opponents Czech Republic.

And McCole tipped Scotland to make their mark on the tournament too.

“Let’s be realistic – we’ve got here, that’s all that matters.

From left: Ryan Peterson & Tommy McWilliam. Photo: Dave Donaldson

“But there’s something that makes me think that we can win it. Why not?”

Tommy McWilliam and Ryan Peterson also both predicted a 2-1 win for Scotland, and McWilliam again reckoned the Scots will go “all the way” in the competition.

“We’re in it to win it,” he said.

Keith Lindsay and Scott Wylie again plumped for a 2-1 victory, and shared Peterson’s assertion that John McGinn and Che Adams will score the goals for Scotland.

Lindsay’s view was that Scotland would be knocked out in the quarter-finals, to bring a “nice build up of hope” crashing down.

Wilie said it had “been a long wait” to see the team on the big stage again – one which he was glad to see come to an end.

Scotland vs Czech Republic kicks-off at 2pm on Monday, 14th June.