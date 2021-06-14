News Sport

Scotland fans prepare for first competition appearance in 23 years

9 hours 20 min ago 1
Scotland fans prepare for first competition appearance in 23 years
From left: Scott Wylie and Keith Lindsay. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Fans queued outside the Marlex on Monday afternoon in anticipation of the Scotland men’s sides first match of the European Championships.

Actor Stephen McCole and Alec Newman were two of the first on the scene, and both predicted a 2-1 victory for the Scots over Monday’s opponents Czech Republic.

And McCole tipped Scotland to make their mark on the tournament too.

“Let’s be realistic – we’ve got here, that’s all that matters.

From left: Ryan Peterson & Tommy McWilliam. Photo: Dave Donaldson

“But there’s something that makes me think that we can win it. Why not?”

Tommy McWilliam and Ryan Peterson also both predicted a 2-1 win for Scotland, and McWilliam again reckoned the Scots will go “all the way” in the competition.

“We’re in it to win it,” he said.

Keith Lindsay and Scott Wylie again plumped for a 2-1 victory, and shared Peterson’s assertion that John McGinn and Che Adams will score the goals for Scotland.

Lindsay’s view was that Scotland would be knocked out in the quarter-finals, to bring a “nice build up of hope” crashing down.

Wilie said it had “been a long wait” to see the team on the big stage again – one which he was glad to see come to an end.

Scotland vs Czech Republic kicks-off at 2pm on Monday, 14th June.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Steven Jarmson

    • June 14th, 2021 13:55

    3-1 to Czech Republic today.
    4-0 to England.
    2-1 to Scotland v Croatia.
    Can’t see Scotland coming close, even with Clarke as manager.
    Living in hope though and hope I am entirely wrong.

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.