Voe soft play team share progress update as opening nears

13 hours 36 min ago 0
The play frame is in progress. Photo: Voe Centre, Cafe & Soft Play.

The team behind plans to create a soft play area and cafe at the old Olnafirth Primary School in Voe have said an opening date is “coming”.

The entrance to the new Voe soft play centre. Photo: Voe Centre, Cafe & Soft Play.

On Facebook, the Voe Centre Ltd. said there had been “a hive of activity” around the project as they shared a series of progress updates.

They posted photos of work being done to the inside and outside of the building, along with pictures of the play frame being assembled.

The car park and main entrance have been widened and re-tarred, according to one post.

The group said there was “still a lot of work to do inside” but promised that an opening date was edging nearer.

Director Sarah Manson told The Shetland Times earlier this month that the centre was going to be “so much better than we first thought”, adding: “We have made a lot of extra work for ourselves by finishing things to a much higher standard.”

