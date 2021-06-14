You can now digitally plan your food and drink tour of Shetland

Shetland Food and Drink has published a new digital guide to help visitors and residents explore and savour more of the isle’s culinary delights.

For the first time, SFAD has gone fully digital, giving users the opportunity to explore members’ websites and social media quickly and easily. The new guide contains information, images, contact details, maps and interactive links for all the group’s member businesses.

Marian Armitage, SFAD chairwoman said: “We are delighted, and proud, to introduce you to the businesses we represent. This year there are over eighty of them, delivering the freshest, highest quality food and drink available anywhere, and a great range of services.”

The guide also includes a map to help plan a food and drink tour of the isles with each entry featuring clickable links to the member business’s Taste of Shetland web listing.

The choice to go fully digital this year was partly driven by the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions still in place regarding the distribution of printed materials, and partly by the need to continue developing digital engagement and find eco-friendly ways to promote member businesses and Shetland’s produce further afield too.

Osla Jamwal-Fraser from SFAD said “We hope that the guide will prove to be a really useful tool to help visitors and locals find out more about SFAD’s fantastic member businesses. There is a lot happening on the local food and drink scene at the moment, and it’s great to be able to showcase our members in a way that is flexible and innovative.

“It’s a good way to promote the brilliant businesses we represent while keeping our carbon footprint low too.”

The group have also printed accompanying QR codes in a business card format to distribute to visitors and accommodation providers. These are available from the VisitScotland iCentre at the Market Cross in Lerwick.

In addition there is a printable poster version of the QR code which businesses can display to give guests and visitors contactless access to the guide on their own mobile device.

To order a copy of the poster, contact SFAD via its website or download the guide for free here.