News

Criticism levelled against Fair Start Scotland scheme

6 hours 39 min ago 0
Criticism levelled against Fair Start Scotland scheme
Highlands And Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Less than 10 per cent of people who took part in a Scottish government scheme aimed at providing long term employment opportunities were still in there jobs six months later.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has criticised the Fair Start Scotland scheme after figures were revealed.

He said only nine per cent of people in Shetland who participated in the project had stayed in their roles over the long term.

“Sadly this flagship Scottish government scheme, which was launched with great fanfare, does not appear to be providing sustainable and long-term employment opportunities for the people it was promised it would help,” he said.

“That only six months after signing on to the scheme, only nine per cent of the people concerned here in Shetland – 10 out of 115 – are still in employment with the organisation they joined with the scheme is very disappointing.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.