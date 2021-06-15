Criticism levelled against Fair Start Scotland scheme

Highlands And Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Less than 10 per cent of people who took part in a Scottish government scheme aimed at providing long term employment opportunities were still in there jobs six months later.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has criticised the Fair Start Scotland scheme after figures were revealed.

He said only nine per cent of people in Shetland who participated in the project had stayed in their roles over the long term.

“Sadly this flagship Scottish government scheme, which was launched with great fanfare, does not appear to be providing sustainable and long-term employment opportunities for the people it was promised it would help,” he said.

“That only six months after signing on to the scheme, only nine per cent of the people concerned here in Shetland – 10 out of 115 – are still in employment with the organisation they joined with the scheme is very disappointing.”